Bison up for memorial cup

BASINGSTOKE Bison will face Peterborough Phantoms in a pre-season double-header to compete for the inaugural Billy Glover Memorial Trophy.

The first fixture against the Phantoms will be on home ice in Basingstoke on September 2, before the return leg in Peterborough the following day, September 3.

These games are being held in memory of much-loved Peterborough Planet Ice employee, Billy Glover, who died earlier this year.

Mr Glover was a well-known figure and respected Planet Ice employee, also part of the Peterborough hockey set-up, performing many roles over the years.