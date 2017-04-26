Bison ‘will apply to play at highest level possible’

BASINGSTOKE Bison have revealed they will be applying to the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) to enter National Ice Hockey League (NIHL) South 1.

In a statement, the club confirmed they had received an email from Ken Taggart, chairman of the EIHA, informing the club on the future of the second tier of British Ice Hockey. It contained an advertisement to apply for the NIHL against the background of ongoing discussions.

The statement said “robust conversations have been entered into with all stakeholders in order to fully understand what this means for the Bison moving forwards”.

Bison said they would be “active participants in a section meeting on May 7” and they want to ensure “the Herd play at the highest, sustainable level possible within the current league structures”.

It continued: “We thank the fans for their patience and, once firm details are in place, we will update our fan base accordingly.”