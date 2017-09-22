Body of Basingstoke man discovered in Buckinghamshire

An investigation has begun after a recently released prisoner from Basingstoke was found dead in Buckinghamshire.

The body of 52-year-old Ashley Shay was discovered on private land off the A4010 in Great Kimble on August 22.

Mr Shay hadn’t been seen since being released from Bullingdon prison in Oxfordshire on May 15.

His next of kin have been informed.

Investigating officer DC Andy Hall said: “We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this death, which at this stage appears to be non-suspicious.

“We are appealing for the public’s assistance in piecing together Mr Shay’s movements from May 15 when he was released from Bullingdon Prison until he was discovered deceased in Great Kimble on August 22.”

Mr Shay was wearing a dark blue jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers when he was released.

Call 101 with information.