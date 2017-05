A woman’s body has been found in Basingstoke.

Police and ambulance were called to Winchester Street just after 07:50am on Wednesday (May 10).

However the woman, in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference number 132 of 10/05/2017.