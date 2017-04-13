Book benches taking shape for Jane Austen trail

Benches commemorating north Hampshire’s most famous daughter are set to be unveiled around Basingstoke this June.

Eight artists have been busy painting 24 ‘book benches’ in Festival Place marking 200 years since the death of Jane Austen.

The benches will form a public art trail through Basingstoke during the summer, celebrating the life and work of the iconic author.

Steven Connolly, centre director of Festival Place, said: “It has been fantastic to have the artists in Festival Place.

“It isn’t often you get a chance to see how artists work up close – they have been able to chat with shoppers about the project and their work.

“We can’t wait until we see all of the finished book benches in June, its such an exciting project to bring to Festival Place and Basingstoke.”

The artists have been working on their benches in Queen Anne’s Walk, next door to Beaverbrooks, since the end of February.

Artist Julia Brooker said: “I hadn’t been to Basingstoke before and I’ve been really impressed with the town and thoroughly enjoyed talking to shoppers about what I’ve been doing.”

Miss Austen was born in 1775 in Steventon and spent 25 years living in north Hampshire, before her death in 1817.