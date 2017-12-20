Book opens new chapter on events

A limited edition book capturing successful local events celebrating the life of Jane Austen is now on sale.

The memento is a culmination of several fundraising events throughout the year which helped raise cash for Basingstoke-based Ark Cancer Centre Charity.

These included a BookBench trail during the summer months, in which people were invited to sit outdoors and enjoy a good book while celebrating the life of the much-loved author.

Following the successful campaign, the benches were then sold in a charity auction, raising £95,750 – with 75 per cent of the proceeds going to the charity to help fund a new cancer treatment centre.

The limited edition 500-print run is a joint venture between Destination Basingstoke and Festival Place.

Steven Connolly, chairman of Destination Basingstoke and centre director of Festival Place, said: “Sitting With Jane brought together our community as part of a fantastic summer, attracting thousands of visitors, generating income for our local economy, making our community proud of its heritage and delivering a great result for a local charity.”

Costing only a Jane Austen, otherwise known as £10, the book will be another source of fundraising that will contribute towards a £5million target for the charity’s new centre to be completed.

For more information, visit http://bookbench.org/.