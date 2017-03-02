Bookish breakfast planned for young readaholics

An Oakley pub will welcome Harry Potter, the Hungry Caterpillar and The Gruffalo through its doors this weekend.

Youngsters up and down the country are dressing up as some of the characters from their favourite stories today as part of World Book Day.

And The Beach Arms, in Clerken Green, will look to carry on this celebration throughout Saturday by holding a community book sale and bookish breakfast.

Whether it be Fantastic Mr Fox or Tracey Beaker, youngsters and their parents are invited to become whichever character they want for the day, with book fanatics of all ages asked to donate any of their unwanted books to the sale.

All of the proceeds raised to children’s charity the NSPCC, with pub general manager Pauline Storer urging everyone to get involved.

She said: “The team are very excited about the World Book Day breakfast and are getting their costumes ready to join in the fun.

“We’re delighted to be supporting the NSPCC and all the fantastic work they do with our event, as well as encouraging children to discover the joys of reading.

“We feel that in this increasingly digital world, the simple pleasures of reading sometimes get forgotten and we hope our event will help local children try out new books, discover new favourite characters and fall in love with reading.

“We also hope to get parents dressing up and sharing memories from their childhood books to create an event that is fun for everyone.”