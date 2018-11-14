Borough activity levels on the up

Residents across Basingstoke and Deane are getting more active.

The latest figures for the Sport England Active Lives Survey have just been released and it is good news for the borough.

The Active Lives Survey is carried out in every local authority across England and reports back on adults’ physical activity levels, looking at whether or not they are inactive (less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week), fairly active (30-149 minutes per week) or active (over 150 minutes per week).

The latest figures, which cover the period between May 2017 and May 2018, show that the adult residents of Basingstoke and Deane have become more active compared to results for the same period from the previous year. 68.3% of people are now reported to be active, 11.6% are fairly active and 20.2% inactive.

This compares to respective figures of 63.3%, 12.2% and 24.5% from the previous year and means that almost 7,000 more residents than before are now doing in excess of 150 minutes of physical activity a week.

Whilst the overall picture for England has remained fairly stable, Hampshire & IOW is one of only three County Sports Partnership areas to show a significant increase in activity and a significant decrease in inactivity.

Cabinet member for Communities and Community Safety Cllr Simon Bound said: “These are great results for Basingstoke and Deane. Physical activity has many proven benefits. In addition to helping with keeping fit and losing weight, it can also help with mental wellbeing, offer socialising opportunities and it can be a great source of enjoyment. We still have a way to go as one fifth of adults (over 28,000 residents) are still doing less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week. The Health and Wellbeing Team at the council will continue to work with local partners in the Basingstoke Sport and Physical Activity Alliance to help towards maintaining this positive trend.”

The Basingstoke Health Walks scheme is just one of many ways to get active locally. Regular walks takes place around the borough each week and you can find the full schedule on the council website at https://www.basingstoke.gov.uk/healthwalks.