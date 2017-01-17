Basingstoke and Deane awarded grant to tackle rough sleeping

The mission to help reduce the number of people sleeping on the streets of Basingstoke and Deane has received another major boost.

This is after the borough council’s bid for additional funding to help tackle rough sleeping locally was approved as part of a £20million Government project to address the issue.

The latest figures show there to be 26 people currently sleeping on the streets of Basingstoke and Deane, with this number mirroring the national trend by increasing by six on the previous year.

But the £263,700 of new funding will look to reduce this by commissioning psychologists to get at the heart of the complex issues that force people onto the streets.

Deputy leader of the council, Terri Reid, said: “It is deeply saddening to see more people are sleeping on our streets, but we are not standing still, and we are trying new things with our partners to make a difference.

“This funding from the government will support some really vital work that is needed to help our most vulnerable residents with complex needs to move their lives forward, while also helping us to shape services so they are easier to access in the future.”

The rough sleeping grant will also fund the training of staff to help support people by making them think about the possibilities of change by attending sessions at street outreach, day centres, and community hubs.

Tackling homelessness has been one of the council’s main priorities in recent months, with the Social Inclusion Partnership helping raise nearly £14,000 in December through its Real Change Not Loose Change campaign.

This appeal saw hundreds of residents volunteer their time and money to pilot separate schemes to provide an emergency night shelter for rough sleepers, and convert a disabled toilet at The Camrose Centre into a shower room.

And chair of the Social Inclusion Partnership, Cllr Reid, expressed her hope that the latest grant would continue the good work being done in the borough.

She added: “We are so proud of the work that is taking place in Basingstoke to tackle homelessness.

“The Real Change campaign has been a shining example of just how much support there is to make a real difference to the lives of people who, for many reasons, have found themselves on the streets.”