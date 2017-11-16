Bouncing back from cup loss

Slow-starting Basingstoke Bison lost to Swindon Wildcats for the second time this season as their 10-match unbeaten run was halted in the National Cup.

The Herd were flat from the off in Saturday’s 3-1 home loss and were three goals behind before the first period buzzer.

Chris Jones (12 minutes), Jordan Kelsall (13) and Maxim Birbraer (20) scored to catch the accommodating hosts still half asleep for a convincing early lead.

After a goalless middle period, ‘Stoke netted their consolation with five minutes remaining through Dan Scott.

But that was the only positive on a disappointing afternoon, in which Bison lost ground on the Group D leaders and slipped to third after Telford won in Bracknell.

However, Basingstoke’s fortunes changed when they went back to league action for Sunday’s trip to MK Thunder.

Despite a goalless first period, the Herd strolled to a 6-0 win to beat their Buckinghamshire opposition for the second time in as many weeks and maintain their 100 per cent league record.

Tomas Karpov (29 & 51) and Roman Malinik (38 & 58) netted a brace each, with Scott (55) and Ivan Antonov (60) adding the extras.

Four of Bison’s six goals came in the final nine minutes as they successfully bounced back from defeat.

Head coach Doug Sheppard said: “It was good to bounce back [against MK Thunder] after a disappointing loss at home [to Swindon Wildcats].

“The most disappointing thing about Saturday for me was our start at home. It was a big game against quality opposition and we came out a bit flat and that turned out to be the deciding period of the game.”

Of Sunday’s win, he added: “I thought we responded very well with a good road win.

“It would have been easy to come out dejected after [the previous] night’s result but we played a full 60 minutes, did a lot of things well in all departments and we got rewarded towards the end with a few more goals too.”

Bison travel to Peterborough Phantoms in the National Cup on Saturday before hosting London Raiders in the league the following day.