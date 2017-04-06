Boundary review planned for Basingstoke and Deane

A boundary review is to take place in Basingstoke and Deane in the coming year to address the electoral imbalance in some wards, writes Jack Asbery.

The intention is to ensure that the ratio of electors to councillors in each ward is roughly the same.

Currently there are nine wards that have at least 10 per cent more or less than the average number of electors.

Each ward should have just under 2,200 residents per councillor, but in the case of Rooksdown it is currently at 3,106 – more than 40 per cent more.

A consultation into the ward boundaries is due to begin in November with final recommendations published in September next year.

Wards with greater than 10 per cent variances: Chineham – 2,591 residents per councillor (+18.23%); Grove – 2,428 residents (+10.77); Kempshott – 1,913 residents (-12.71); Oakley and North Waltham – 1,837 residents (-16.19); Overton, Laverstoke and Steventon – 1,959 residents (-10.63); Pamber and Silchester – 1,872 residents (-14.60); Popley East – 2,416 residents (+10.22); Rooksdown – 3,106 residents (+41.73); Sherborne St John – 1,786 residents (-18.50).