Bountymen breeze to easy victory, thanks to Griffiths

A DEVASTATING spell of fast bowling from David Griffiths helped Basingstoke and North Hants Cricket Club (BNHCC) in their comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Tichbourne Park CC.

The former Hampshire and Kent professional took five wickets for 21 runs as Tichbourne were dismissed for 133 from just 29 overs in their Southern League Division One clash at May’s Bounty.

Tichbourne won the toss and elected to bat but were left ruing that decision as Bountymen player/coach Griffiths quickly ripped into the top order.

Martyn Cheyney was the first victim to fall for a nine-ball duck, quickly followed by Aidan Pond (4) and Henry Don (29), all bowled by a fired-up Griffiths.

This left the visitors in tatters at 34-3 and fellow quick bowler Martyn James made further inroads when he dismissed Pradeeptha Gunartane (1) for lbw.

Tichbourne were in further trouble at 47-5 when William Allam (2) was caught by James off the bowling of Ryan Connor.

A partnership of 47 between visiting captain Thomas Allam (31) and Jack Skinner (39) gave Tichbourne some stability but Allam was bowled by Connor, leaving them on 94-6.

Skinner decided to hit out with two sixes and four fours but was bowled by Mitch Stokes with the score now 120-7.

The Tichbourne tail added just 13 runs with Stokes dismissing Benjamin Allen (2) and Griffiths polishing off Edward Berry and James Long for further ducks.

Hector Don finished on 11 not out as Tichbourne were all out for 133.

In reply, BNHCC barely broke sweat in their chase with openers Dan Belcher and Max Harsham chasing down the total in 25.4 overs.

Belcher (77) played a sublime innings alongside Hersham (52) as they romped home, blunting the Tichbourne bowlers.

Belcher’s innings came off 87 balls and included 14 fours while Harsham hit seven fours in his innings that came from 67 balls.

The victory saw BNHCC remain in third place. On Saturday, they face Hook and Newnham Basics in a derby at May’s Bounty.