Bountymen knocked off the top spot

Basingstoke and North Hants CC lost by just seven runs in a tight encounter away at Rowledge.

It meant the Bountymen were knocked off top spot of the Southern League Division One.

Opening Rowledge batsmen Nick Morant (54) and Tom Gleave (18) made a good start after winning the toss, putting on a first-wicket partnership of 71.

But a quick flurry of wickets pegged them back.

Gleave was the first to go, run out by captain Mitch Stokes, before Tom Treble was dismissed for a golden duck, bowled by Matt Thankachan.

Thankachan was at it again a few balls later when he had Joe Randall trapped LBW for a duck.

Basingstoke had Rowledge in a little bother at 80-4 after Morant was caught by Stokes, again off the bowling of Thankachan who was pick of the bowlers with 3-28.

Rowledge rebuilt thanks to a partnership between Ian Metcalfe (18) and Sam Plater (51 not out). This got them to 195-7 from their 50 overs with Ryan Connor chipping in with a couple of wickets at the end.

In reply, Basingstoke openers Dan Belcher (27) and Joe Oates (13) got off to a pretty good start.

Stokes, after a good performance in the field with a run out and catch, played a captain’s innings, top scoring with 60. This set Basingstoke up well with George Metzger (16) and Dean Nurse (24) continuing the good work, getting them to 157-4.

But there was a spectacular collapse as they were all out for 188, Chris Jolley the only tail-end batsman to make double figures with 14. This left them seven runs short.

Next week they face new league leaders Bournemouth at May’s Bounty.