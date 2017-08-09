Bountymen lose top spot as bad weather wins the day

Basingstoke and North Hampshire Cricket Club (BNHCC) were left incredibly disappointed after a five-wicket defeat by Rowledge knocked them off the summit of the Southern League Division One.

The Bountymen slipped to third in the table with four games remaining following the defeat in a rain-affected game at May’s Bounty.

Rowledge won the toss, electing to field first and made early inroads as Daniel Belcher fell for a nine-ball duck, caught by Steve Martin off the bowling of Jake Wish.

Fellow opener and BNHCC captain Mitch Stokes (33) struck up a second-wicket partnership of 57 with Chris Froud (30) but Martin removed them both.

Stokes fell with the score on 62 when he was bowled and Froud went shortly after, trapped LBW.

Will Phillips (19) came in and together with George Metzger (17), moved Basingstoke past 100.

However both fell to the bowling of David Lloyd, Phillips caught and bowled and Metzger bowled, leaving Basingstoke at 107-5.

It was left to number seven batsman Bradley Neal to try and get the Bountymen to a more competitive score, and he hit a breezy 41 not out from 48 balls to get BNHCC to 159 all out.

A thunderstorm during the interval meant that 16 overs were lost and Rowledge were set a revised total of 132.

Their reply got off to a terrible start as David Griffiths bowled both openers, Jake Wish and Joe Randall to leave them 7-2.

The in-form Martyn James then removed Tom Treble, caught by William Phillips before Griffiths trapped Ian Metcalfe LBW, leaving the visitors 32-4.

Sam Platter (25) looked to steer Rowledge out of trouble but was dismissed with the score 49-5, caught by James off the bowling of Ashley Neal.

BNHCC were now in a good position, however a sixth-wicket partnership of 83 between Lloyd (43 not out), who followed up his strong performance with the ball and Steve Martin (35 not out), saw Rowledge home.

Up next for the Bountymen on Saturday, is a tough trip to Dean Park to face second placed Bournemouth.