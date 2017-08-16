Bountymen win to maintain Division One title hopes

Basingstoke and North Hants Cricket Club (BNHCC) kept their Southern League Division One title hopes alive with an impressive 20-run victory away at Bournemouth.

The victory for the Bountymen moved them to second in the table keeping the heat on leaders Calmore Sports with three games to go.

Bournemouth won the toss at Dean Park and elected to field, making an early breakthrough when opener Dan Belcher (4) was bowled by Chrystian Michalowski.

But Belcher’s partner Max Harsham chipped in with 28 and, together with Chris Froud (18), got BNHCC past 50 before both were dismissed by Jeremy Warner.

Captain Mitch Stokes came in and blasted 49 off 53 balls and along with William Phillips, added 77 for a fourth wicket partnership before Stokes was agonisingly run out one run short of his half century by Michalowski.

Phillips battled on for 40 from 94 balls but wickets were falling cheaply around him, David Griffiths was soon followed back in the pavilion by George Metzger.

The score was now 166-7 but Richard Vinn came in and scored 19 not out as Martyn James and Chris Jolley, fell around him.

Basingstoke ended their 50 overs on 196-9.

In reply, BNHCC made an early breakthrough when Bournemouth opener Ben Bridgen was caught by Chris Jolley off the bowling of David Griffiths for five.

Martyn James also got in on the action, bowling Nick Park (19) and then Chris Park was run out by Phillips, leaving the score at 47-3.

Simon Woodruff (26) and Martin Miller (30) tried to rebuild the innings but Woodruff was LBW to Chris Jolley and Miller was run out by Griffiths.

Jake Hurley top scored with 33 but tight BNHCC bowling throughout the Bournemouth innings made it extremely hard to score and chase what was an achievable target of 197.

They batted out their 50 overs but finished 20 runs short on 176-5.

Portsmouth are up next at May’s Bounty on Saturday.