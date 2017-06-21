Bountymen well beaten by Portsmouth

Basingstoke and North Hants Cricket Club were no match for Portsmouth on Saturday as the Bountymen were beaten by 138 runs.

Three players scored almost 250 of Portsmouth’s runs taking the squad to an impressive final total of 304-6.

Aside from a 65 from captain Mitch Stokes, Basingstoke couldn’t get close and found themselves all out for 166.

Portsmouth batted first and James Christian piled on the runs as his side made a flying start to the match.

Basingstoke got their first wicket when Jordan Palmer-Goddard (27) was caught off of Stokes’ bowling – the first of four that the captain would claim.

That brought Jack Marston to the crease, and he and Christian produced a formidable display to build up a clear advantage. By the time Christian finally went for lbw having reached his century, Portsmouth were on 196-2 and looking well in control.

It would take another 85 runs before the next wicket fell as Fraser Hay was caught for 64, while Marston would eventually go for 80.

The last couple of wickets fell cheaply, but Portsmouth had done what they needed to do and it would take a mammoth performance from Basingstoke to overcome 304.

Basingstoke didn’t get off to the best of starts as openers Daniel Belcher and George Metzger went cheaply for three and 17 respectively.

That brought Stokes onto the pitch and his 65 gave Basingstoke some hope, with his dismissal for lbw putting the north Hampshire side on 106-3.

But the rest of the batting order weren’t able to build on this, with David Griffiths’ 24 being the highest score the rest of the team could muster.

In fact the last six batters could only manage an accumulated tally of 26, meaning Basingstoke were all out for 166 in the 33rd over.

It means they have slipped to third place in the Southern Premier Cricket League Division 1, with local rivals Hook and Newnham Basics having jumped ahead into second.

Basingstoke are at home to Tichborne Park on Saturday.