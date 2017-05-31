Bountymen’s unbeaten start to season comes to an end

Basingstoke and North Hants Cricket Club’s unbeaten start to their southern premier division one campaign is over after a three-wicket home defeat to Liphook.

The Bountymen were put into bat by the visitors and openers Daniel Belcher and Joe Oates made a steady start before Oates was dismissed for 13, caught by visiting captain Surman Ganguly off the bowling of Ryan Covey.

Belcher continued to be solid in both attack and defence but George Metzger (14) and Dean Nurse (1) could not really provide the support needed to get a score of 300-plus.

It took a useful 38 off 23 balls from captain Mitch Stokes and 54 (51 balls) from Scott Dyer to give Basingstoke some runs to play with.

They finished their 50 overs on 246 for 5, thanks to Belcher who finished unbeaten on 109. It came off 147 balls and included 10 fours.

Liphook openers Ryan Covey (50) and Rob Nicklin (31) put on 66 runs for the first wicket, giving the visitors a solid start.

Basingstoke player-coach David Griffiths made the breakthrough when he bowled Nicklin.

There was further joy next ball for the ex-Hampshire and Kent professional fast bowler when Giles Cover was dismissed for a golden duck, nicking through to wicketkeeper George Metzger.

Ganguly (50) survived the hat-trick ball and set about re-building the innings along with Covey.

Covey was eventually out, caught by Martyn James off Ryan Connor, but Mainak Ray supported his captain well.

Ryan Connor had a chance for a hat- trick when Grant Rouse was caught behind by Metzger for 22 and next ball, trapped George Neave (0) lbw leaving Liphook 212-5.

Ray (59 not out off 73 balls) scored the bulk of the remaining runs as they ran out winners by three wickets in the penultimate over of the game.

Connor was the pick of the Basingstoke bowlers, finishing with figures of 4-51 off 7.4 overs.

Next up for the Bountymen in the league is Rowledge away.