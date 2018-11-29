Bournemouth Symphony comes to Basingstoke

Johannes Moser, the BSO’s new Artist-in-Residence is to perform at the Anvil.

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra under its Chief Conductor, Kirill Karabits will perform works by Stravinsky, Walton and Shostakovich at The Anvil, Basingstoke on Saturday 1 December at 7.30pm.

Joining them to play Walton’s Cello Concerto will be the BSO’s Artist-in Residence for this season, the German-Canadian cellist Johannes Moser. Johannes has performed with the world’s leading orchestras such as the Berlin Philharmonic, New York Philharmonic and Philadelphia and Cleveland Orchestras. He was hailed by Gramophone magazine as “one of the finest among the astonishing gallery of young virtuoso cellists.”

In the spring of 1919, the legendary ballet impresario, Serge Diaghilev, suggested to Igor Stravinsky that he write a ballet based on some of the music of the 18th century Italian composer Pergolesi. Stravinsky wasn’t particularly fond of Pergolesi’s works, but having seen some little known manuscripts he warmed to the idea.

Pulcinella was an important turning point in Stravinsky’s career, as it led him into the so called “neo-classical” style which was to dominate his output for several decades. In 1922 Stravinsky decided to turn the complete ballet into an orchestral suite, which will be performed in this concert, and it’s in this form that that the work has achieved its greatest popularity

During the 1950’s the Lancashire born composer, William Walton, was successful and comfortable, living in a villa on the island off Ischia off the Sicilian coast. When the great cellist Gregor Piatigorsky approached him about writing a cello concerto for him, Walton wryly wrote back: “Well, I’m a professional composer. I’ll write anything if they pay me.” All joking aside, Walton clearly took the commission seriously and devoted most of 1956 to the work. Walton had a special affection for the cello concerto as it had come very spontaneously, and he felt it was the closest to his personality. Johannes Moser describes it as “the most beautiful concerto.”

Shostakovich completed his First Symphony in December 1925 when he was just nineteen years old. It begins as chamber music and ends with the kind of orchestral rant we now know from the Leningrad and his other symphonies designed to address public issues of the day. It’s in four movements with the scherzo unusually placed before the slow movement which leads without a pause into the finale. A solo piano has a significant role in the symphony. At the Petrograd Conservatory in Russia, the young Shostakovich had been undecided whether to concentrate on composition or piano; years later he said: “If the truth be told, I should have done both.”