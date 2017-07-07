Bowlers lift Bountymen’s prospects of promotion

DAVID Griffiths once again starred with the ball as Basingstoke and North Hants Cricket Club (BNHCC) thrashed Hook and Newnham Basics by eight wickets.

The win over their local rivals has given the Bountymen’s prospects of gaining promotion to the Southern Premier Division a huge boost, and they owed much of their victory to Griffiths and Martyn James, the former with his second consecutive five-wicket haul.

BNHCC won the toss and elected to field and Griffiths, the former Hampshire and Kent fast bowler, in tandem with James, blew Hook away.

On a May’s Bounty ‘green top’, Hook openers Ben Thane, Josh Buckingham and Matt Love all went for ducks.

Matthew Buckingham (3) was next to go, caught by Daniel Belcher off the bowling of James, Richard Willcock (2) was caught and bowled by James and Liam Doran was bowled by Griffiths for a duck.

Hook, unbeaten in five games, were now reeling at 6-6 and struggling to score off both the opening fast bowlers, who delivered dot ball after dot ball.

When Shane Brewer was then bowled by Griffiths for two, Hook were in the mire at 16-8 and preparing themselves for the lowest total in league history.

However they avoided that unwanted honour as teenager Rupert Armstrong and Aniket Divecha both made 19 before Mitch Stokes (2-14) wrapped things up.

The visitors were dismissed for just 53 in the 25th over, with Griffiths finishing with 5-23, that included three maidens from his 10 overs.

Martyn James finished his 10 overs, taking three wickets for just eight runs, bowling seven successive maidens.

In reply, BNHCC reached 12 before opener Dan Belcher was caught by Matt Buckingham off the bowling of Divecha for 11. Captain Mitch Stokes came in and scored a quick-fire 29 off 16 balls before being caught by Aniket Divecha off the bowling of Ben Thane.

It was then left to Max Harsham (8 not out) and William Phillips (4 not out) to guide the Bountymen home for a run chase that lasted just 8.4 overs.

The victory for BNHCC closes the gap to Division One leaders Calmore Sports to just five points, while Hook slip into third.