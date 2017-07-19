Bowlers rip apart rivals to put Bountymen on top

Fast bowling duo David Griffiths and Martyn James were once again at their devastating best as Basingstoke and North Hampshire Cricket Club (BNHCC) thrashed Calmore Sports by seven wickets.

The victory, away at Loperwood Park, saw the Bountymen return to the top of the Southern League Division One, replacing their hosts at the summit.

Calmore won the toss and chose to bat first but were blown away by player/coach Griffiths and James, who left them reeling at 25-9.

James’s 10-over spell saw him take five wickets for just eight runs, bowling eight maidens in the process.

He was backed up by Griffiths who finished with figures of 4-27 from his 10 overs.

Calmore openers Mark Lavelle and Ben Perry were both bowled for ducks, Lavelle by James and Perry by Griffiths.

Michael Cook (1) was LBW to James before he bowled James Manning for a duck.

Griffiths bowled Jack Rutter for another duck then had Liam Newton LBW for no score.

Ben Johns scored 1 off 34 balls before he was LBW to James.

James Rose (5) and Mike West (4) were then both dismissed, leaving the score 25-9.

There was some Calmore resistance from Dan Croft (23 not out) and Dom Ducellier (58) who put on a partnership of 85 to get the score up to 110 all out from 33.5 overs.

In reply, Basingstoke openers Dan Belcher (24) and George Metzger (28) put on 33 for the first wicket before Belcher was caught by Manning off the bowling of Lavelle.

Metzger was joined by Mitch Stokes who scored a quick-fire 38 from 30 balls before being trapped LBW by Rose.

Chris Froud (11 not out) with Metzger, got BNCC close to their target but he was dismissed LBW off the bowling of Jack Rutter.

Brad Neal and Froud then finished the job in the 33rd over to seal an important victory for Basingstoke.

They had trailed Calmore by 20 points but this victory put them level at the top, BNCC taking top spot on head-to-head record.

Next up for BNHCC is Sarisbury Athletic at home this weekend.