Boxer Sheikh one win away from title bout

Basingstoke boxer Sami Sheikh has just one hurdle standing in his way from securing a shot at the cruiserweight title – Queensbury Boxing League rival Gavin Shephard.

The 32-year-old takes on Shephard in a final title eliminator in West Sussex on Saturday night, knowing victory will guarantee him a chance at claiming the title in April.

Sheikh, who trains at Camberley Boxing Club under the guidance of coach Charles Oliver, will be making his second appearance on the televised Queensbury Boxing League series.

Oliver said: “Sami is fully committed to going out there against Shephard and getting the victory, and he’s got the power to stop him for sure.

“Sami has been with me for two years now and he’s improved so much, and on Saturday I believe we are going to see the best version of him in the ring.

“One of Sami’s most potent weapons is his power, and if you speak to any of his sparring partners they will tell you that when he hits you, it hurts.

“If Sami can tag Shephard with one of his big bombs then I can see this being an early night, but this is a very dangerous fight for us so we cannot overlook him.”

Saturday’s fight takes place at Effingham Park Hotel near Crawley.