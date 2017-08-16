Bramley homes plan delayed after concern raised

Plans to develop 58 homes in Bramley have been put on hold.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s development control committee voted to defer the application for phase two of a 200-house development on land off Minchens Lane because of concerns over height of some of the buildings.

Bramley parish councillor Chris Tomblin addressed the committee and ‘strongly urged’ them to reject the application.

He said: “The development is not of an appropriate design, it does not relate well to the surrounding area.”

Cllr Tomblin said the parish council had many meetings with developers Charles Church/Persimmon Homes that led them to approve the application and recommend it to Bramley residents.

Legal agreements were drawn up that the developer would agree to keep building heights to a set level, and provide community facilities, cycleways and footpaths in exchange for the parish council supporting this decision.

But Cllr Tomblin said this agreement was being ignored. He said: “Bramley is now faced with three-storey houses, the agreement was for no taller than two and a half. We do not see these (cycleways and footpaths).”

He encouraged Charles Church to work with the parish council to create a housing development that complied with the agreement.

Charles Church/Persimmon’s representative Craig Hatton was due to speak at the meeting but was not present.

Cllr Nicholas Robinson, the borough councillor for Bramley and committee vice-chair, read out a letter from Charles Church/Persimmon to the parish council that said: “There was simply not enough room to provide it (the cycle path) with the amount of housing required.”

He branded the shared road the developer had proposed instead as “nonsense”. “No one wants to stop this development, but this isn’t right yet,” he added.

Fellow committee member David Potter was also unconvinced with the application, saying there were “a lot of inconsistencies”.

Committee chairman Paul Miller sought advice from planning officers about how to proceed and it was agreed the application could be deferred on the basis of building heights but officers said it would not be possible to do anything about the cycleways and footpaths.

Further discussions will now take place between all parties.