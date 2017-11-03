Brand new show from reborn star

RUSSELL Brand has been reborn after the birth of his daughter and you can see the results as he brings his new show to The Anvil.

Learn all about the new Russell in Re:Birth which he says is called that “because it is about how I’ve been personally reborn as a result of the birth of my daughter”.

He added: “But it’s also about whether or not there is a thing that you can call your ‘essential self’, how you can get in contact with it, and how you find your way to the truth of who you are.”

When asked about how his partner, Laura, feels about Russell discussing all of the experiences in intimate detail, Brand said: “I do rigorous joke-checks with my girlfriend and I really try and make a pitch for them.

“So far she has only banned one joke and charmingly and typically of her, that was in order to protect the midwife rather than her

“She’s been incredibly, may I say, open about the information that she’s allowed to be revealed about her most private, personal, bodily details and experiences.”

Re:Birth sees Russell return to touring. He said: “I love seeing a different side of Britain, a Britain that feels united and connected.

“The thing with my show is that there is a lot of audience interaction, and I get right out there with audience members.

“Before the show I ask the audience to fill in a survey online – and I encourage you to do this if you are coming to the show – it means I can talk to people about their most intimate and personal details.

“It shows you that behind the veneer, behind the veil, under the skin, the people of Britain are insane and interesting.”

The show on November 16 is suitable for ages 16 and over. Tickets cost £29.50.

To book tickets or for more information call The Anvil Arts box office on 01256 844244 or visit anvilarts.org.uk.