Brand new trampoline park coming to Festival Place later this year

A new £2million trampoline park is set to open in Festival Place before the end of the year.

Flip Out has announced its latest venue will be in the Basingstoke shopping centre, to add to its 16 other sites across the country.

As well as a vast array of 60 inter-connected trampolines, the 25,000 square foot attraction will boast seven climbing walls, two 30ft towers for vertical races, two 25ft super slides, wipeout zone, battle beams, a laser maze and foam pit.

There will also be stunt boxes for practicing free-running skills, and a full-sized padded Lamborghini to jump around on.

Smaller trampolines for under-fives will also be available.

It will be the second trampoline park to arrive in Basingstoke, following on from the opening of Jump Factory in the Daneshill Industrial Estate last year.

Jon Inwards, CEO of Flip Out UK, said: “It’s exciting to be able to announce that work has now begun and Flip Out Basingstoke will be opening within months.

“We’ve found the perfect location for our venue, which will blend the fun of a traditional trampoline park with the excitement of an adventure and activity centre.

“Flip Out Basingstoke will appeal to all the family, offering three themed party rooms, a soft-play area for younger children, along with a diner selling hot and cold food and refreshments.

“We’re also planning to bring some UK firsts for a trampoline park, with more news coming soon.”

The opening date is still to be finalised, but Flip Out has said its new facility will create around 60 new jobs.

It already has two venues in Hampshire – in Southampton and Portsmouth – as well as one in Chichester and three in London.