Brave Whitchurch PCSO honoured for saving woman’s life

A police community support officer who saved the life of a woman who was threatening to kill herself in Whitchurch has been honoured for her actions.

PCSO Melody Kness was given a commendation at the Chief Constable Awards after calming the woman down and stopping her from trying to take her own life.

On May 21 last year following a call to police regarding a vulnerable 24-year-old woman in Whitchurch, PCSO Kness went out to try and find her.

She found the woman in a distressed state, and she started to run towards the A34 and a bridge over the railway line.

Without hesitation PCSO Kness gave chase and had to physically restrain her for nearly eight minutes from attempting to jump off the bridge.

In that time PCSO Kness was able to calm the woman down sufficiently enough to discover she had taken an overdose, before colleagues arrived.

PCSO Kness was one of a number of police officers, staff and members of the public who were honoured at a special ceremony by chief constable Olivia Pinkney.

Ch Con Pinkney said: “It fills me with great pride to present these awards to my officers, staff, and those members of the public who have all gone above and beyond for the benefit of others.

“It is my honour to recognise these acts of professionalism, courage and dedication which have saved lives, protected our homes and supported those who are most in need.

“It is encouraging to know that there are so many people within our force and within our communities who are committed to making Hampshire a better place to live and work.”