Breakthrough in talks signals suspension of RMT Strikes

The rail union RMT has announced they are suspending strike action on South Western Railway (SWR) after being offered a guarantee of a guard on services that have been in dispute.

The union say that substantial progress in talks with the rail company has allowed the union’s executive to suspend the on-going programme of strike action on South Western Railway over the role of guards on trains.

The next phase of strike action was due to commence on Friday 22nd February.

RMT’s General Secretary, Mick Cash, said: “I want to pay tribute to the resilience, solidarity and determination of our guards and drivers on SWR that has sustained this long, hard campaign. I also want to thank the travelling public for their extraordinary support for the staff working at the sharp end of our rail services. That support has been another crucial factor in getting us to the breakthrough we have achieved. The offer of a guarantee of a guard on the SWR services in dispute is the substantial progress we have been pushing for and has allowed RMT’s executive to take the decision to suspend the current action to allow further talks to take place with the objective of reaching a final, agreed settlement.”

A South Western Railway spokesman said: “We are pleased for our customers that the RMT has suspended the planned strike action for 22 February and 9 and 16 March to allow talks to take place next week. This means that we will now operate a normal service this Friday. We are looking forward to further constructive discussions with the RMT and are hopeful that by building on this breakthrough we can see an end to this industrial action and together build a better railway for our customers.”

Whilst this news is widely welcomed, Jeremy Varns, campaign coordinator, SWR Watch remains concerned that nothing has “materially changed” and is calling for answers from the RMT, SWR and the Department of Transport especially around safety and compensation.