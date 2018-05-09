Bringing Everyday Amazing to Winklebury Way

ALDI has wanted to open a neighbourhood store in Basingstoke for some time, and is delighted to have identified the former Budgens site on Winklebury Way as a suitable location.

There’s a lot to like…

A significant investment by ALDI would bring a vacant, brownfield site back into beneficial economic use.

A new store would lead to the creation of up to 40 new jobs, which ALDI would actively seek to recruit from the local area.

ALDI is attracting hundreds of thousands of new customers every year with its award-winning range of exclusive brands, passing low operating costs on to customers in the form of low prices.

ALDI is the highest ranked supermarket in the Institute of Customer Services’ UK Customer Satisfaction Index 2017.

ALDI is the lowest priced supermarket in the UK and 15.2% cheaper than its nearest competitor (The Grocer 33, published 24th August 2017).

We are hoping to submit a planning application to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council as soon as possible and are inviting feedback from local residents before we finalise the plans. You can see more details and provide feedback at https://www.aldiconsult.co.uk/winkleburyway/

You can also provide feedback by calling Planning Potential on 0117 214 1820 or emailing winkleburywayaldi@planningpotential.co.uk .