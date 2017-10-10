Britain’s Got Talent auditions coming to Basingstoke

Auditions for the popular entertainment show Britain’s Got Talent are coming to Festival Place in Basingstoke this Sunday.

North Hampshire residents who think they’ve got what it takes to entertain the nation are being asked to show their stuff, with the chance to secure a place at one of the judges’ auditions next year.

This part of the world has got form in the competition, with Michael Auger – one fifth of music group and series eight winners Collabro – coming from Alton.

Other winners of the show have included singer Paul Potts, dog trick act Ashleigh and Pudsey, and pianist Tokio Myers, who won earlier this year.

Series producer Charlie Irwin said: “We can’t wait to see what talent Basingstoke has to offer for the 2018 series.

“So if you feel you have something special to show us, no matter what it is, then make sure you apply. You never know where it might take you.”

Auditions will be running from noon to 4pm. Under-16s must be with an adult.