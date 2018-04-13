Broad variety of entertainment

Set within the spectacular grounds of the Broadlands Estate, the family-orientated Broadlands Country Show returns with a new line up and the recently acquired British Falconry and Raptor Fair.

Boasting everything from world-class field sports competitions and hands on opportunities, to family inspired fun and entertainment, Broadlands presents an action-packed programme for all ages to enjoy this early May bank holiday – it’s well worth travelling out of the area for.

Visitors can enjoy a range of activities inside the featured Realtree Main Arena, which welcomes Britain’s longest established and leading dog team, the Essex Dog Display as well as simulated coursing and insightful demonstrations from seasoned demonstrator Brian Brinded.

The Realtree Main Arena also showcases a new act for 2018, Stampede, which involves equestrian stunts and tricks in an action-packed riding display.

The British Falconry & Raptor Fair will give lots of insightful demonstrations and displays from some of the leading falconers in the country; complemented by various displays and falconry related exhibitions.

Broadlands Country Show will hold qualifying rounds in the Chudleys Gundog Championship, as well as ‘have a go’ opportunities throughout the weekend at the BASC (British Association for Shooting and Conservation) clay shooting line.

Away from the competitions, you will find a folk roots festival, a food festival and a field sports arena as well as various craft and antiques marquees, not to mention a whole host of family inspired entertainment.

There is a huge array of try-it-out fun, musical entertainment and demonstrations in pretty much every rural craft.

Broadlands Country Show takes place on May 6 and 7. For more information go to broadlandscountryshow.co.uk

Adult tickets are £12, children aged 15 and under go free when accompanied by a full paying adult.