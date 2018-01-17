Brown berates defence after ‘Stoke let in four goals again

Terry Brown has demanded more from his Basingstoke Town defenders after the Dragons suffered further woes on their travels.
‘Stoke lost 4-1 at Chesham United on Saturday as they recorded a sorry 11th away defeat of the season – the joint second most in the Southern Premier division.
Brown’s side were unlucky in that they hit the bar four times but, at the other end, four goals were leaked for the second successive away game.
A frustrated Brown said: “The difference between the two sides is that we hit the bar four times and they scored with their first attack of the second half after some absolutely abysmal defending.
“I’m not pleased with any of the back four.
“What disappointed me was that it was a hoof up the park and we had two centre halves back there who didn’t defend it properly.”
He added: “It’s a cliché, but goals change games, there’s no doubt about that.
“What is a problem is our inability to keep enough clean sheets.”
Indeed, while Basingstoke have scored more than league leaders King’s Lynn Town, their porous backline has only kept eight clean sheets in 28 league games.
Sloppy defensive play meant Basingstoke found themselves a goal down when an Oran Swales volley from the edge of the area pinged in off the crossbar on 12 minutes.
A second was not far behind when Shane Bush doubled the Buckinghamshire side’s advantage eight minutes later.
Callum Bunting headed against the woodwork only for Sam Argent to repeat the feat with a volley on the rebound, before the Generals punished ‘Stoke by adding a third on 39 minutes.
Bunting eventually found the net on 68 minutes when the Chesham keeper could only push Bennett’s free kick into the attacker’s path.
The tie was over when Bush slotted home his second of the game to complete the rout four minutes later.
However, Brown was pleased with the effort his players put in.
He said: “I’m so pleased with the work rate and some of the football we played and some of the chances we created.
“I’m dumbfounded that we only scored one goal – we should have scored five or six.”
‘Stoke’s home game against Stratford on Tuesday was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
They make the trip to play-off chasers Banbury United on Saturday.