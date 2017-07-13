Brush off your bouffants, Hairspray’s on its way back

Rare Productions theatre company will be showcasing Hairspray at The Haymarket in Basingstoke next month.

It’s 1962 in Baltimore, and the lovable plus-size teen Tracy Turnblad has only one desire – to dance on the popular Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from a social outcast to a sudden star.

She must use her newfound power to dethrone the reigning teen queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin, and integrate a TV network, all without denting her ‘do’. You can’t stop the beat in this big and bold musical about one girl’s inspiring dream to dance.

With classic songs such as Nicest Kids In Town, Good Morning Baltimore and Big, Blonde and Beautiful, the show promises to be a treat for all ages.

This lovable musical contains clever humour and witty one-liners throughout that appeals a wide range of ages.

Rare Productions is the UK’s largest youth musical theatre company who are known for helping young people put on a full show at their local stage.

The company was founded 12 years ago and produces more than 200 shows a year. With a run time of just over two hours (including an interval), this light hearted and fun loving show can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Hairspray runs on August 3 and 4 at 7.30pm and on August 5 at 2.30pm.

Full price tickets are £17, which includes a £2 booking fee. Book via the box office on 01256 844244, or visit anvilarts.org.uk.