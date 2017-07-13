Latest
Brush off your bouffants, Hairspray’s on its way back

About the author

Josh Cox

Related Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Read Articles

Recent Tweets

Popular musical Hairspray is heading to The Haymarket next month: https://t.co/PTGNEJiE1M https://t.co/wqCX4pRAP6
8 hours ago
Comedy stylings of Luke and Elliott coming to #Bordon: https://t.co/exUBZy8Kjg https://t.co/lmRo5MrIeI
8 hours ago
Disappointing day on the Isle of Wight for @BasingstokeCC after defeat to Ventnor: https://t.co/dLU1R1VIKj
8 hours ago
You can now have a go at floorball in #Basingstoke after a new club was launched: https://t.co/yHrS63oLvW
8 hours ago
Follow us on Twitter @basingstokenews

Facebook

Copyright © 2017 Taylor Newspapers Ltd, Unit 4a Hawksworth, Southmead Industrial Estate, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 7HR