Buckskin residents vote on how they think their area can be improved

Greater control of traffic, more parking spaces, and a community face-lift are among the ideas proposed by Buckskin residents to improve their ward.

A comprehensive survey was sent out to members of the Buckskin public in the run up to the new year asking them what they like and dislike about their area.

And the 4B Buckskin Community Planning Group, who distributed the consultation, will now give residents another chance to have their say by assessing the feedback from the drive.

The group will be holding a special drop-in session on February 22 from 4.30pm to 7pm at the Ridgeway Centre, in Blackdown Close, in which people will be able to discuss solutions to the concerns raised.

Those who responded to the survey were generally positive about the area, with the majority of respondents saying that they enjoy living in Buckskin, and feel there is a strong sense of community.

But concerns were raised over a lack of parking across the 4B area of Worting Village, Highfields Estate, the South Ham Extension, and Buckskin, and a need for better maintenance of footpaths, hedgerows, pavements, and street lighting.

And there was also a call by residents to improve the delivery of health services within the ward, to preserve the area’s green spaces, and to provide a wider provision of community activities.

The planning group was set up with the support of Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, with the authority’s member for communities and community safety insisting such a drive was “invaluable” for communities like Buckskin.

Cllr Simon Bound said: “This is a great example of residents stepping forward and taking this opportunity to shape the future of their local area.

“It is wonderful to receive this level of detailed feedback.

“Community plans give residents a unique opportunity to outline how they would like to see their local area evolve.

“These plans outline a long-terms vision for a community, clarify the most important issues to tackle, and summarise short-term goals and actions.

“They are invaluable for planning the future of our borough.”