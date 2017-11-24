‘Budget to keep council tax low’, but what do you think?

IT’S your turn to have your say on the proposed increases to council tax and parking charges.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council has put forward a budget which it says will help maintain high-quality services, generate income and help support vulnerable people.

And it has now launched a consultation on the plans ahead of a decision-making meeting on February 6.

Cabinet member for finance, service delivery and improvement Robert Tate has explained the borough’s plans.

He said: “This is a budget that invests in the people, the community and businesses.

“The budget for the coming year continues to makes us a low council tax borough.”

But Liberal Democrat councillor Michael Bound said the proposals show ‘complacency and missed opportunities’.

He said: “Basingstoke and Deane could be a powerhouse of innovation, leading the way in investing in our community, providing low cost, modern prefab housing and low cheap, clean energy, [and] services for young people.

“The primary purpose of councils is to provide services to their residents; it is residents who lose out through worsening services.”

The borough’s council tax share is proposed to increase by £5 per year for the average household.

It says it currently has the lowest proportion in Hampshire by £47, lower than the average district in the county – but it says it has one of the highest spends per head of districts in England and the highest of districts in Hampshire.

Under the plans, one hour free parking in Basingstoke town centre is set to continue but there will be an increase to parking charges in other council-run car parks.

Cllr Tate added: “The increases in parking charges are still competitive with other local authorities.

“We are trying to ensure we don’t put increases on things that can’t sustain them – money from parking will be reinvested and we have worked

to ensure the charges will not

damage local businesses and the

community.”

Other proposals in the budget include keeping the funding of weekly rubbish bin collections, as well as reinvesting in housing regeneration initiatives to help tackle homelessness, provide grant support for Buckskin flooding alleviation and money for disabled facility grants.

The council says £11.2 million in savings has been made over the last nine years without cutting services but by running them more efficiently.

To take part in the consultation before 5pm on December 15, visit www.basingstoke.gov.uk/budget2018.