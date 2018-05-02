Building for next season after bowing out with a lucky win

Basingstoke Town’s success next season will hinge on whether they can keep hold of their star players, according to incoming boss Jason Bristow.
Bristow, who will soon replace current manager Terry Brown, wants to keep the nucleus of his squad to build on this year’s top-10 finish in the Evo-Stik South Premier division.
Town ended the campaign with a thrilling 4-3 win at home to Kings Langley on Saturday to win their 12th game since the turn of the year.
Encouraged by this season’s turnaround, Bristow, the current academy manager, said: “The players have been fantastic this year. They’ve grown and grown and our form since Christmas has been as good as anyone.
“It’s important that we try and keep the nucleus of this side together and build on that for next season.
“How far we go next season will be down to how many of them we can keep.
“Discussions have taken place with a number of players and we’ve got to sit down and try and tie people down for next year.
“That’s going to be difficult because we’ve got a good group, there’s going to be other clubs that will be looking at what we’ve got here.”
Both Sam Smart and Callum Bunting have scored more than 20 goals and could catch the eye of other clubs.
The latter was on target with his 24th goal of the season as Brown oversaw a memorable last game in charge.
Jack McKnight (8 minutes) and Bunting (44) gave ‘Stoke an authoritative final day lead.
But Brown’s side did their best to throw the win away.
Jorell Johnson (55), Mitchell Weiss (58) and Kieran Turner (78) all found the back of the net as a rejuvenated Kings Langley fought back admirably for a 3-2 lead.
Most teams at this point would have given up, but not the Dragons.
With nine minutes to go, Sam Deadfield levelled things up with a nice finish.
In a grandstand conclusion the hosts grabbed the winner with three minutes left.
The deadly duo of Smart and Bunting combined and who else but Bunting was in the right place at the right time to net the all-important goal.
Bristow said afterwards: “We wanted to finish with three points and we’ve done that so full credit to the players and, probably not in the manner we wanted to, to give the home support a good send off as well.”