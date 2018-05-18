Building ideas to resolve the housing crisis

Basingstoke played house for a debate last week as experts tried to solve the town’s housing crisis.

Archaeology experts from MOLA hosted a panel discussion with influential developers, consultants and house builders at its Basingstoke base on Thursday last week.

Specialists debated the pressures on smaller towns like Basingstoke that sit within easy reach of big cities such as London to develop housing quickly and affordably.

The panel addressed the question: How can the development sector and those regulating it tackle these issues?

The debate took place at the MOLA offices in Basingstoke and was chaired by the organisation’s CEO Janet Miller.

She said: “As archaeologists, we see patterns of continuity and change in housing both past and present so it’s exciting to be able to bring together a panel of experts to talk about housing issues.”

Basingstoke MP Maria Miller also appeared at the event to introduce the debate.

Mrs Miller said: “It was wonderful to attend the event at MOLA and hear their vision for heritage being an integral part in the development of communities.

“I very much look forward to seeing how the charity can work with developers and the community here in Basingstoke and other parts of Hampshire.”