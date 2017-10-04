Bunting hat-trick sees Basingstoke through in Challenge Cup

Callum Bunting hit a hat-trick in just his second game for Basingstoke Town as they booked their place in the second round of the Bigfreebet.com Challenge Cup last night.

The Dragons won 6-2 in a night of heavy scoring at Calthorpe Park against the Evo-Stik Southern League East strugglers.

After opening his account for Basingstoke in his first game on Saturday, Bunting picked up where he left off to score within three minutes at Fleet, turning in the middle of the box to fire past Liam Beach into the corner of the net.

On 17 minutes it was 2-0 as Ben Wright, playing against his former club, was on hand for a tap in to double Basingstoke’s advantage.

The match quietened down for a period, but shortly before half-time Basingstoke were awarded a penalty and Bunting sent the keeper the wrong way to grab his second of the night.

After the restart Basingstoke came close to extending their lead further with a shot hitting the crossbar.

However the clearance from that gave Fleet a run and Danilo Cadete scored at the other end to reduce their deficit.

It wouldn’t take Basingstoke long to regain their three-goal advantage though, and Bunting completed his hat-trick by rushing through the defence to score.

The visitors kept pushing forward and put the tie to bed with two quickfire goals as first Wright volleyed in for his second, before Dan Collier headed in seconds later.

Fleet managed to pull another one back in the final moments of the game through Patrik Ruzicka, meaning Basingstoke ended up as 6-2 winners.

Basingstoke turn their focus back to the league on Saturday when they host Banbury United.