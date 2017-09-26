Burgled charity says thank you after community steps in to help

Staff, students and volunteers at a Basingstoke charity that was targeted by thieves earlier this month have expressed their delight at the amount of support they have received in the aftermath.

Café Dome, run by charity The Café Project in Brighton Hill, suffered a break-in overnight on September 14, in which £1,500 in cash was stolen and significant damage caused.

But it is starting to get back on its feet after a number of local businesses and individuals came forward to offer their help.

Croombs Electrical Contractors has fitted a new CCTV system at the café free of charge, while Brighton Hill Baptist Church presented the charity with a cheque for £500.

Sainsbury’s in Hatch Warren has also offered the charity the chance to run a fundraising day at the store later in the year.

Carl Manners, manager at Café Dome, said: “Young people affected by learning disabilities attend our community café to gain work experience in a real-life catering environment, so our students were distraught when they learned we had been targeted by thieves.

“However our plight seems to have really struck a chord with the community and we have been overjoyed to receive numerous offers of help.

“On behalf of all the students who rely on our service, we would like to say a huge thank you to the community for their wonderful support.

“After what was a very upsetting discovery, it is very comforting to know that so many people want to help Café Dome get back on its feet.”

An investigation into the burglary is ongoing, and anyone with information is being asked to contact the police on 101, using reference number 44170357240.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.