‘Bus route cuts are about lives not numbers’

People are fighting ‘draconian’ measures that could cut several bus services in Basingstoke and Deane.

Campaigner John McKay has launched a petition to reverse the proposals put forward last month by Hampshire County Council in its latest package of budget cuts.

The new measures could remove subsidised funding for four of the services in the borough, including the number 12 bus.

Mr McKay said: “I’ve lived in Grove for over 20 years and was alarmed to hear that local people might lose the only bus service that serves Black Dam and Cranbourne. I knew of a local elderly couple neither of whom is medically able to drive. The No 12 bus is a lifeline to a clinic they need to attend. It’s a story like this that moves the matter from numbers to real lives.”

The number 12 bus links Hatch Warren to the town centre, passing through Brighton Hill, Cranbourne, Black Dam and Eastrop along the way.

Stagecoach, which operates the route, has confirmed it will no longer be able to continue the service without a subsidy.

Gavin James, leader of the Lib Dems on the council, said: “Local residents rely on the number 12 bus to get them to town, to doctors’ surgeries, to work and to see friends and family. It’s an essential public service.”

County councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport, said the council has worked alongside bus operators for a long time.

But he added that due to ‘unfunded pressure’ and growing needs in children’s and adult social care, the council has had to look at spending across all services.

He said: “No final decisions have yet been made and I will be inviting senior representatives from the bus companies to a further meeting to discuss what opportunities we have to maintain the current broad patterns of bus usage while finding the necessary savings.

“While I appreciate the number 12 in Basingstoke links a number of communities, most areas are reasonably well served by alternative commercial services, such as the number 8 in Hatch Warren and the number 1 in Brighton Hill.”

Mr Humby added there would be a public consultation into any changes.

To sign the petition, visit https://tinyurl.com/ybkaungp.