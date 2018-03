A Fleet-based business which damaged tree roots in a conservation area was fined more than £2,000 at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on March 8.

The director of Stocktonia Ltd pleaded guilty to two counts of wilful damage to trees protected by virtue of their location within the North Fleet Conservation Area.

The business was fined £1,500 plus a victim surcharge of £75 and the council was awarded its full costs of £628.66.