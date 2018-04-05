Business fund to help keep council tax low

Funds used to build a new office for a major employer in Basingstoke could “help keep the council tax low”.

Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council set up the Invest to Grow fund to encourage developers to bring new jobs and facilities to the area.

Its first investment will pay for construction costs of a new headquarters in Basing View for Eli Lilly and Company.

The new 45,000 sq ft office will be constructed as part of the borough council’s partnership with Muse Developments.

The borough council will own the new building, bringing in additional rent to help fund council services.

Work is scheduled to begin later this year, subject to planning permission.

Councillor John Izett, cabinet member for property and development, said: “This shows it was right for the council to step forward and use its financial resources to fund projects that keep jobs in our borough.

“We rely on rents from our property portfolio and returns on our investments to help keep the council tax low.

“The fund will earn a much better rate of return than the council’s current cash investments, helping to maintain services, despite reducing Government support.”

Cllr Izett added that the new purpose-built offices and The Florence Building, currently under construction, will “strengthen Basingstoke’s position as a key destination for businesses in the south east.”

This is the first project to be supported by the Invest to Grow fund, set up by the council in 2016 using £25million from long-term investments.

Established through specialist advisors CBRE, the fund is aimed at kick-starting commercial property and infrastructure projects in the Basingstoke area.

CBRE investment advisory senior director George Richards said: “We are delighted to have forward funded the development of this new office campus on behalf of the Invest to Grow fund.”

This is the first purpose-built office building in the M3 corridor for seven years and will be the second largest asset in the council’s extensive property investment portfolio.

The new office building in the heart of the town for Lilly will replace the company’s 11 acre campus on Priestley Road in Basingstoke.