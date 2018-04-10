Businesses give back to their communities

THREE Basingstoke businesses are vying for your vote to be honoured for their work in the community.

It’s up to you to decide which one deserves to be named the winner of the Business and the Community category for the Place To Be Proud Of annual awards.

All three have made significant contributions to the community in different ways, understanding the importance of giving something back to the area they have invested in.

The business are recruitment agency Wote Street People, Lamb Brooks Solicitors and building company The Champion Group.

Maxine Hart of Wote Street People said: “Running a local recruitment agency we try to ensure that we reach out to all demographics, hence our work with Basingstoke Consortium for the education leavers right through to the M3 Job Club for the professionals who need help. I believe that charity starts at home, therefore with our own staff we offer flexible working to allow for a genuine work/life balance.”

Lamb Brooks has a long heritage in the town, with a passion for giving back to the community through involvement in community projects, charity fundraising, supporting local sports clubs or continued input with local business groups.

The Champion Group is a family-run business operating since 1981. As well as supporting numerous local sports clubs, over the years the business has contributed thousands to charities through everything from dress down days to chilli-eating contests.

To vote for your community champion go to the award website at https://tinyurl.com/y9erucv8