Positive step taken by charity, thanks to funds provided by businesses

A group of Basingstoke businessmen and women have clubbed together to raise some much-needed funds for a local charity.

Weekly business breakfast networking group ‘Basingstoke 4 Business’ have donated £1,000 to help sponsor one of St Michael’s Hospice’s upcoming fundraising events.

The charity provides palliative care and support to people from Basingstoke living with life-limiting illnesses, as well as their families, and exists only thanks to fundraising projects.

Corporate partnership manager for the hospice, Jackie Ridge, said: “As a charity, all our services are provided to our patients and their families and carers free of charge and are tailored to help patients and their families cope as best they can with the challenges they face.

“In 2016/17 it will cost over £3.9million to provide these services to the local community with just 1919 per cent funding from the North Hampshire Clinical Commissioning Group.

“The remaining £3.1m comes from the kind donations received and from our retail stores.”

With this in mind, Basingstoke 4 Business have chosen to provide the funds to sponsor St Michael’s Hospice’s first Farleigh Wallop Woodland Walk on April 9.

Walkers will be able to bring their dogs along with them for the fundraiser, with a five or 10-mile route from the Lord Portsmouth Estate giving them a chance to see Farleigh House along their travels.

Tickets will cost £12 on the day for adults, or £6 for children, with Basingstoke 4 Business member, Barry Smith, expressing his delight at being able to support the charity.

He said: “Over the years I have been an avid supporter of St Michael’s Hospice and help out at as many events as I can.

“This is the 25th anniversary of the hospice and in recognition of the work they do my business colleagues and I thought it fitting that the businesses networking group should make this donation.”