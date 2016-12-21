Button battery warning for parents

Hampshire parents are being warned to keep any button batteries accompanying Christmas gifts away from their children.

Three children were critically injured from swallowing the batteries this year, including Basingstoke two-year-old Francesca Asan, who tragically passed away on May 23.

She ingested the battery from a pair of 3D glasses a week earlier, with it then slowly eroding through her oesophagus and into her artery.

And with button batteries also representing a choking hazard, Hampshire Safeguarding Children Board have urged parents to be vigilant to the threat.

Paediatrician Dr Simon Jones said: “The sooner the battery can be removed, the less chance there is of permanent damage.

“Waste no time at all; take them straight to hospital, or call an ambulance.

“Do not be tempted to try to get your child to eat or drink anything, and certainly do not try to make them sick.”

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (ROSPA) have also advised to make sure toys and other items using button cell batteries have a lockable compartment, and to keep ones that don’t out of reach of youngsters.

Dr Jones added: “On no account should you ‘wait and see’ you will not have the luxury of time on your side.”