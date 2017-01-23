Call for borough to become ‘trail blazer’ for pre-fab housing at Manydown

Basingstoke and Deane’s Liberal Democrats group is calling for factory-made housing to be included in the proposed redevelopment of Manydown.

A total of 3,400 new homes are planned to eventually be built to the west of Basingstoke, with 40 per cent earmarked by the borough council for affordable housing.

And with the Government revealing plans to build more than 100,000 pre-fabricated homes nationwide by 2020 last October, Lib Dem group leader Gavin James feels the idea could make a “major contribution” to providing cheaper homes at Manydown.

He said: “For several years now, we have been promoting our Lib Dem policy of providing low cost housing in Basingstoke and Deane.

“Homes would be based on factory-built units.

“And now Government ministers are convinced ready-made homes – from three bedroom houses made by factories to simple packed homes constructed on site – could be a key to achieving its ambitious house building target.”

The ‘pre-fab’ homes would arrive on the chosen site already made, with water, heating, and electricity also incorporated into the unit, and ready to be connected to local facilities.

And with the homes taking far less time to build than permanent housing, as well as costing around half the amount, Cllr James has challenged Basingstoke to be a “trail blazer” for factory-built homes.

He added: “We have an ideal opportunity at Manydown, with the number of homes planned over many years, not only to use these homes.

“We could potentially build them here too.

“The great thing is the more you build, the lower the cost of providing them.”