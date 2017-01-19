Call for residents to Notice Your Neighbourhood

People across Basingstoke and Deane are being urged to help spot low-level crime in their communities.

The ‘Notice Your Neighbourhood’ campaign is designed to get residents to report issues like graffiti, fly-tipping, and abandoned vehicles.

Community Safety Patrol Officers (CSPOs) are hitting the streets during the three-month focused drive, which runs between January and March.

And they will be acting on problems flagged up through the feedback received from the public as part of the borough council campaign.

Cabinet member for communities and community safety, Cllr Simon Bound, said: “We can’t help with everything, but there are plenty of things we are able to support with.

“Our CSPOs are great at spotting issues when they’re out and about, but we also rely on having frequent and direct contact from residents.”

Residents are also urged to report damaged trees, litter and overflowing bins, broken glass, damaged equipment in parks, and dog fouling, by downloading either the ‘Love Clean Streets’, ‘Fix My Street’, or ‘My Council’ mobile apps.

Cllr Bound added: “It’s so easy to let the relevant organisation know about a problem within your area.

“It can sometimes be difficult to know which organisation you need to get in contact with, but if you download a reporting app from the app store, you can get your message to the right people in just a few taps.”

You can also report incidents at: www.basingstoke.gov.uk/report.