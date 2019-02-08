Calling all potential firefighters

Would you like to embark on a career that could change your life and help you save the lives of others? Joining the Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service could be for you.

A new recruitment programme will get underway this week with online applications being invited between 00:01 on Friday 8 February to 23.59 on Sunday 10 February. The selection process will consist of five stages.

For full details about which stages you are required to complete please visit Recruitment Guidance Notes for Applicants. Application sifting will take place in February, and interviews will be held during the weeks commencing 15 and 22 April.

As a service, Hampshire Fire and Rescue are committed to a fair and transparent recruitment process which will incorporate their commitment to ensuring they give underrepresented groups the opportunity to apply in line with their positive action statement.

If you are interested in this exciting opportunity or have questions about the process please email fire.recruitment@hants.gov.uk or mark.raven@hantsfire.gov.uk or you can call Mark Raven on 07918 887866.