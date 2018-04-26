Calls for public vote on Brexit

Pro-European campaigners met in Basingstoke on Tuesday last week to pressure MPs in North Hampshire into a public vote on the final Brexit deal.

The new group, for members of the European Movement UK, is in support of the People’s Vote campaign demanding a public vote on Brexit.

A series of events are planned for constituencies around Hampshire to convince residents to join their cause.

Tim Verboven of the European Movement’s national campaigns team spoke about a day of action last Saturday.

His advice about building support in the area has inspired the new group.

North Hampshire for Europe’s acting secretary Philip Nield said: “Brexit is too big to ignore and it’s not a done deal.

“We want our local MPs, Maria Miller, Kit Malthouse and Ranil Jayawardena to be well aware that there are many of their constituents who see that the Government’s handling of the Brexit process is in a mess.

“It’s very likely MPs will be presented with a bad deal.

“This decision is too important for politicians to decide alone.”

North Hampshire for Europe is planning a street stall in Basingstoke on Saturday to help spread its message.