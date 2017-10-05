Campaign aims to crack down on inconsiderate parking

Inconsiderate drivers who park badly are being targeted in a new safety campaign being run by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council and Hampshire Constabulary.

‘Think before you park’ has been set up to tackle the issue of parked cars blocking routes for emergency vehicles, as well as parking on pavements that forces people to walk onto the road.

It aims to educate drivers about the dangers poor parking can cause, with leaflets being left on windscreens which highlight how people could be being put at risk.

Vehicles which are causing an immediate danger will be reported to police as usual, while parking officers will issue fines where they have the power to do so.

Simon Bound, the council’s cabinet member for community safety, said: “We’re working hard to alert residents to the potential dangers of poor parking, such as reducing visibility at junctions and the impact on the safety of schoolchildren.

“We’ve heard from lots of residents who are frustrated at the poor parking of others, but the powers we have to take action are limited.”

He continued: “It’s important that everyone takes the time to pause before they park, and to think about whether they could be causing problems for pedestrians, or blocking access for ambulances and bin crews.”

The campaign follows a rise in the number of residents contacting the council about inconsiderate parking.

Posters and social media will also be utilised in the campaign.

Sergeant Trevor Taylor, of the Basingstoke neighbourhood policing team, said: “We are fully aware that inconsiderate parking can be a real source of frustration for people trying to go about their daily business.

“We also know that parking disputes can sometimes lead to more serious offences, such as criminal damage and public order.

“While we will take action where appropriate, the answer is not to criminalise everyone but to work with our partners to remind people to think before they park.”