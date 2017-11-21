Campaign aims to cut anti-social behaviour

Residents and shop owners in Buckskin are doing their best to help improve the town and tackle anti-social behaviour.

Local action group, the 4B Community Planning Group, have worked alongside Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council in a bid to keep the area a safe and pleasant place to work and visit through a Safer Shops campaign.

Thanks to the new scheme, two signs have now been put up in the vicinity of businesses in the town centre.

The signs ask people not to ride bikes, scooters or skateboards around the shops; not to play ball games or loiter around the area; not to cause alarm, distress or harassment to others; only to use designated play and recreation areas and to use the provided litter bins.

Cabinet member for communities and community safety Cllr Simon Bound said: “The first Safer Shops scheme was very successful in reducing the number of incidents of antisocial behaviour.

“Hopefully the new scheme will have a similar effect, reminding people to respect the area and help to create a safe and pleasant atmosphere for businesses, shoppers and residents alike.”

In addition to the businesses, the residents living in the immediate vicinity of the shops were also consulted about the scheme and at least 81 per cent supported the proposed signs.

The new campaign is a direct result of the work of the 4B group, who gave their backing to setting up Safer Shops schemes in Buckskin in their action plan.

It follows the successful pilot of the Safer Shops scheme at the town’s Burnaby shops in December 2015.

Earlier this month, a community plan that aims to ‘empower’ the area was finalised.

A collaboration between residents, the 4B action group and the borough council, the Buckskin Ward community plan identified ways to improve the area.

Cllr Simon Bound, the member for communities, said: “It’s clear that residents who live in Buckskin love the area, and this plan highlights the positive feedback about access to green spaces, great local shops and the feeling of living in a friendly and supportive community.”