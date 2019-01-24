Can you help keep our community safe?

Following a number of crimes across Basingstoke, including a fatal road accident, stabbing and thefts, Hampshire Police have issued a number of public appeals asking people to get in touch to help them with their enquiries.

HAMPSHIRE POLICE were called to attend a serious assault on Cliddesden Road following reports that a man had been stabbed by a group of four men at around 3.30pm on Sunday January 20.

The 49-year-old man suffered a single stab wound and was taken to Southampton General Hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening. Investigations are continuing into the exact circumstances of the assault.

DS Steve Court said: “We know that a couple of people walked past as the incident was happening, causing the men to run off. If this was you, we are really keen to speak to you, as you may have information which could help with our investigation. So please get in touch. At this stage we are treating this as an isolated incident and not a random assault, so we hope that this comes as some reassurance to residents living in the area.” Reference 44190023925.

OFFICERS were called after a man entered the Blackdown Close Co-op store at 10.30pm on Saturday January 19 and demanded money from the till.

When he was challenged by a member of staff he ran out of the store empty-handed, in the direction of Buckskin Lane. Fortunately nothing was taken and no one was hurt.

The man is described as being white, approximately 5ft 7ins and of an average build.

The Police are following several lines of enquiry but are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area that evening. Did you see anyone acting suspiciously? Did you see anyone running in the direction of Buckskin Lane? Do you have any private CCTV set up in this area? Reference 44190023181.

A SIXTEEN YEAR OLD BOY, from Basingstoke, has been arrested on suspicion of two thefts from motor vehicles. It comes following incidents in Carvella Close and Inglewood Drive in the early hours of Wednesday January 16. The teenager has been released from custody but remains under investigation as enquiries continue.

Hampshire Police would like to take this opportunity to remind drivers to be vigilant in the area, report anyone acting suspiciously and double check that your vehicles are locked at all times. They would also urge people to remove any valuables from their cars and vans. It is a good idea to log any serial numbers or distinctive features for any items you have, so that if you have to report a theft, you can provide these details and the Police can then try to match them to any items they might later seize.

A FAIL TO STOP collision took place at around 5.30am on Monday 14 January when the cyclist, a woman in her 50s, was travelling along Jays Close in Basingstoke.

The vehicle involved, which did not remain at the scene, was described as being black or dark in colour, and the size of a Van, SUV or 4×4. It would have likely sustained damage as a result of the collision.

Did you witness this fail to stop collision which left the cyclist with serious injuries, do you know the driver of the vehicle or was this you? Reference 44190016246.

POLICE are also appealing for witnesses and information after a 27 year old motorcyclist died following a road traffic collision on the Northbound A30 in Old Basing.

The incident, which involved a white Skoda Superb and a red Yamaha motorcycle, occurred at around 5.20am on Monday January 14 on the A30 at the junction of Ashmoor Lane.

The driver of the Skoda, a 56 year old man from Basingstoke, was arrested and has been released under investigation. The motorcycle rider, who is also from Basingstoke, was certified dead at the scene. Reference Operation Bowl.

Anyone with information on any of these incidents is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the above references or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.